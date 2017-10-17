Kitten with one eye found in Northampton is on the look-out for her first home

A nine-week-old kitten, who was found by a member of the public in Northampton after suffering a facial trauma, is now ready to be re-homed.

Leela arrived at the Northamptonshire RSPCA branch in September and is currently being looked after by a foster carer in Wellingborough.

Emma Markham, from the branch, said: “She was found by a member of the public in Northampton and rushed to the vets.

“The poor little thing was only four-weeks-old and had a nasty facial trauma with her right eye hanging out.

“Vets had to remove the eye but she’s adapted really well and doesn’t let it slow her down. She’s now playful, cheeky kitty who will make a wonderful pet.”

Anyone who thinks that may be able to take her on should contact the branch via email: adoptions@rspca-northamptonshire.org.uk.

Or, to find out more about the other cats in the branch’s care, visit their website: www.rspca.org.uk/local/northamptonshire-branch.