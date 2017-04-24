Kids’ play area in Northampton park deliberately damaged for third time

A children’s play area in Northampton has been vandalised for the third time with offenders causing £1,000 worth of damage.

Significant damage was caused to a wooden maze in the Boughton Pocket Park, off Howard Lane and Humfrey Lane between 5pm on Thursday, April 20 and 9am on Friday, April 21.

The offenders snapped off 25 of the poles which make up the maze.

The incident is the third of its type and comes after contractors had just finished fixing the damage caused in the most recent one.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.