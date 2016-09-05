KGH working around the clock to clear scan results backlog

Kettering General Hospital says it is working additional weekend hours in an attempt to clear a backlog of people waiting for scan results.

Back in June we revealed that technical problems after the introduction of a new system had led to delays in people receiving results from X-rays and scans.

Now, two months on, there is still a backlog - and KGH’s chief operating officer Rebecca Brown has apologised for the delays.

She said: “I want to start by saying how sorry we are to all patients who have been affected by some recent delays to the results of X-rays and scans.

“The delays have been caused by some significant problems we have experienced in using a new PACS (Picture Archive and Communication System) for managing x-rays and scans which we connected to in May.

“The new system is being adopted by a group of seven hospitals in the East Midlands in a consortium called EMRAD – East Midlands Radiology – and should bring benefits to patients when it is fully up and running enabling us to quickly and easily share patient images.

“Having now commenced the implementation of the system we are experiencing various software and network glitches which that are causing the X-ray/scans reporting system to work very slowly.

“This means that our consultants cannot work their way through as many images as they would normally and report the results back to GPs or other hospital doctors.”

One Finedon resident who contacted us said she was told she would receive her results within two weeks, but was still none the wiser almost two months later.

Miss Brown says KGH is working to ensure patients do not come to any harm as a result of the delays.

She said: “We have worked very closely with our clinicians to ensure that patients do not come to any harm as a result of the delays and have been ensuring the most urgent examinations for the sickest patients are reported immediately – for example patients with cancer, or suspected cancer, patients from our A&E department and very poorly patients who are in hospital already.

“The trust has taken a number of actions to address this issue including using all available staff from the hospital, from the PACS company and from the EMRAD team to find solutions to the problem.

“We have also been doing additional weekend work to address the backlog in reporting.

“We would like to apologise to all the patients concerned and assure them we are working very hard to resolve the issues and clear the backlog of delayed results as soon as possible.

“GP surgeries and all hospital doctors have been made aware of the problem.

“If any patient feels unwell while waiting for their result they should contact their GP or their consultant’s secretary for advice.”