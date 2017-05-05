KGH to hold event to help people plan end of life care

Kettering General Hospital is holding an event to help people plan for their healthcare needs towards the end of life.

The Advance Care Planning subject is being discussed at a health event at Kettering Conference Centre in Thurston Drive, Kettering, from 1.30pm to 3pm on Tuesday, May 16. Entry is free.

The aim of the event is to enable people understand how they can make their wishes known to health professionals in the final year, or years, of their life.

The presentation is being given by KGH’s end of life care lead nurse, Sarah Parry, and lead facilitator for the end of life care practice development team at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, Amanda Taylor.

Subjects covered will include the advance care plan document, which can be filled in by anyone, and end of life care at KGH.

KGH’s end of life care lead nurse, Sarah Parry, said: “Advance care planning can help you and your carers understand what is important to you and gives you the opportunity to think about, talk about, and write down your wishes, preferences and priorities for your care, including how you would like to be cared for towards the end of your life.”