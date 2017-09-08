KGH staff raise funds to improve services with Snowdon climb

Staff at KGH’s dermatology department raised money to improve services for patients they treat by climbing Snowdon.

The four women - Fiona Briggs, Lisa Whittle, Terri Peasnall and June Sadler - took on Wales’ highest peak, standing at 1,085m.

They managed to conquer the peak in five hours before descending it in three hours, raising nearly £2,000 in the process.

The team said: “We chose to climb Snowdon knowing it would be a difficult personal challenge for us all.

“However, knowing we would be raising money in order to help our patients really spurred us on to the peak.”

The money they raised will be used to purchase a patient information system to keep patients updated on services and skin care advice.

Any additional funds will also go towards purchasing refreshment facilities for patients.

KGH fundraising assistant Maxine Andrews said: “We are very proud of our dermatology team for climbing Snowdon to help our patients here at KGH.

“I can’t wait to hear about their next fundraising event.”

The team’s online fundraising page has received donations of £1,018, with offline donations adding £713 to the pot.

You can still donate to their cause here.