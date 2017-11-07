KGH staff on the run for appeal

A team of staff from Skylark Ward have raised more than £1,104 towards the ward’s special needs bed appeal by taking part in the Northampton Fun Colour Rush event at Abington Park on July 23.

The event involved teams running, walking, or dancing over a 5km course after first being drenched in different colours of powder.

The KGH team comprised Louise McKerral, Donna Mason, Susie Mullen, and her children Orla and Finn, both eight, Laura Bell, Nikki Stanley, Gemma Bates, Annette Reeves, Sarah Jane Robinson, and Lucy Skelton.

The donation brings the ward’s appeal for a £7,000 special needs bed up to £2,305 so far since its launch in July.

Team member Louise McKerral said: “We had two teams – one under Sarah Jane called the Pioneer Posse and one under myself called the Skylarkers.

“We did the 5km run and were covered in the powder paints that give the event its name.

“Together we raised the £1,104 which is going towards our special needs bed appeal.

“The aim of the appeal is to get a fully adjustable specialist special needs bed for those children who are not very mobile and need to be kept safe.

“It’s an ongoing appeal and anyone who wants to support us should contact the ward.”

Other fundraising which has supported the Appeal has included:

£800 – from the Ron Gubbins Fishing Challenge

£450 – from pupils from Kettering Buccleuch Academy (Phoenix House) who did a 12 mile sponsored walk on March 22

The special needs bed is one of a number of items that the ward is currently raising money for.

Other items include a £10,000 interactive projector to go into The Den on the ward, for older children, and a £10,000 blood gas machine.

Anyone who wants to fund raise for the ward can contact Trish Brigden at trisha.brigden@kgh.nhs.uk