KGH set to move some staff into town centre offices

Kettering Council has bought an office block in town which it wants to refurbish and lease to Kettering General Hospital for office space.

A report due to be discussed by the council’s executive committee next week says bringing the building, Sheerness House in Meadow Road, back into use would be good for the regeneration of the town centre.

The building, the former home of Wilson Browne solicitors, had been the subject of a planning application last year to be converted into apartments and studios.

But it now appears it will be brought back into use as office space for KGH staff.

The report says: “Sheerness House requires works to be undertaken to bring the property up to a lettable standard.

“The council has instructed external quantity surveyors to undertake a costing exercise and it is estimated capital works in the region of £400,000 are required.

“A more accurate figure will be known once the scheme has been put through the appropriate procurement process.”

Negotiations with KGH are ongoing for a lease period of up to 15 years.

The report adds that this move would enable a “significant number of individuals” to be based in the town centre which would boost the local economy.

Council officers are recommending that councillors agree in principal to lease Sheerness House to KGH.

The meeting takes place next Wednesday, July 26, at the council’s offices in Bowling Green Road.