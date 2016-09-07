KGH recruitment day to take place this weekend

Kettering General Hospital is holding a careers fair at the weekend to recruit to a variety of different jobs.

The event is being held on Saturday, September 10, from 10am to 12.30pm, at the hospital’s Prince William Education Centre (PWEC)

Departments from across the hospital will be on hand to describe positions available and how to apply for posts.

Head of workforce information Andrew Stewart said: “There will be a strong emphasis on nursing roles and there will also be information available on how you can join our staff bank (individuals who work shifts at short notice and want greater flexibility around their working hours) – especially healthcare assistants and administrative staff.

“In addition there will be information on positions across the hospital so there are exciting opportunities for anyone with an interest in working with us, whether with existing healthcare skills or looking for new opportunities – to come along to our event and find out what is on offer.”

Kettering General Hospital director of nursing and quality Leanne Hackshall said: “Northamptonshire is a great place to live and Kettering Hospital is a fantastic place to work; we are regularly commended on our friendliness and approachability.

“We would love to see you at the event and be able to take the time to share with you what care at Kettering is about and how we are all striving to make improvements to the patient and staff experience.”

Opportunities on offer will be described here.

On the day there will be an opportunity to make applications and meet staff from the relevant departments to answer any questions people may have.