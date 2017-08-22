KGH dementia garden appeal tops £20,000

An appeal to transform a courtyard into a dementia garden at KGH has topped the £20,000 mark after just five months.

The KGH Forget-Me-Not Appeal had originally aimed to raise about £150,000 to make the courtyard adjacent to the Lamport and Twywell wards into a dementia-friendly garden where patients can safely be active.

But a tremendous response from the local community – by individuals, groups and businesses – has meant that the final cost is likely to be considerably less because of the amount of donations of time, expertise and building materials.

KGH Forget-Me-Not Appeal organiser Jayne Chambers said: “We have been overwhelmed by the many kind offers of support we have received.

“I think many people have experienced first-hand family members or colleagues who have, or are, living with dementia.

“Our aim is to transform a courtyard adjacent to the Lamport and Twywell wards into a dementia-friendly garden where patients can safely be active.

“We will be one of only a few acute trusts in the country to offer this kind of facility.”

In the past few months a number of local businesses have offered their time and materials.

Civil engineering company PJ Carey, of Milton Keynes, is co-ordinating all of the building work and demolition by providing a project manager, Jason Fairbrother, who is working in conjunction with other local supporters to bring the project to a successful conclusion.

Debi Noone, head of Corby Business Network, and Simon Cox, who runs Kettering Business Network, are working together with local firms to co-ordinate contributions of supplies to develop the project.

Gill Gardener from Bosworths Garden Company of Burton Latimer has pulled together a garden design and planting plan thanks to support from Sam Bosworth from the family-owned company.

RF Blount and Sons Plumbing and Heating of Kettering is donating and installing radiators to two rooms adjoining the garden.

T James Electrical, of Kettering, have offered to install external and internal lighting for the project.

Edmundsons Electrical, of Kettering, will supply electrical equipment for T James Electrical to fit.

Other local supporters who have contributed so far include the Teamwork Trust Charity, theatre group Theats, KGH Trust Timewarpers pantomime group, Design work by local garden designer Robin Ideson of Robin Ideson Design of Creaton, and KenSigns of Kettering have given the Appeal a banner to help promote itself at events and have agreed to design and install a mural in the completed garden.

The next public event will be on September 29 with a ‘Medium Night’ at the Hall@KGH (social club recreation hall) from 7.30pm to 10pm.

Tickets cost £10 and can be purchased from www.ticketsource.co.uk/mediumnight.

On October 5 there is The Black Tie Event at Kettering Park Hotel, at 7pm for 7.30pm.

It is £35 per ticket and includes a three-course meal, live entertainment, silent auction,and photobooth.

Tickets are available from Jayne Chambers by emailing Jayne.chambers@kgh.nhs.uk.

To help support the appeal contact Jayne Chambers.

Donations can also be made to the Kettering General Hospital Charity Fund by calling 01536 491569.