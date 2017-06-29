KGH celebrates its excellent doctors at annual awards

The professional excellence of medical students, junior doctors and consultants has been celebrated with an annual award.

Last night (Wednesday, June 28), Kettering General Hospital held its second Trainee & Trainer Professional Excellence Awards at the Kettering Park Hotel in Kettering.

The awards were developed last year to celebrate exceptional contribution made by junior and senior medical staff towards patient care, education and training at KGH.

The junior doctors and medical students (trainees) who have won awards have demonstrated outstanding commitment by – for example - going above and beyond for patients and colleagues, being supportive of team members, and portraying high standards of professionalism and dedication.

The Educational and Clinical Supervisor awards are for the consultants who oversee the training.

They were nominated by the trainees for being great mentors, leading by example, and being keen to further junior doctor training and education.

Kettering General Hospital Director of Medical Education Dr Syed Fayyaz Hussain said: “We asked our doctors to nominate colleagues who had demonstrated outstanding commitment to patient care and professionalism, and received over 350 nominations in total for doctors ranging from new graduates to senior consultants.

“Celebrating success is integral to give recognition to hospital staff, both at junior and senior level, for their commitment to professional excellence.

“These positive attributes can be recognised at the very earlier stages of medical career and need to be nurtured throughout the professional life to benefit society.

“The award winners were recognised as role models who made an outstanding contribution towards high quality patient care, education and training.“

Kettering General Hospital Medical Director Dr Andrew Chilton said: “The clinical staff are the beating heart of the organisation, essential, compassionate and relentless in their caring of people in their time of need.

“This is a real opportunity to pause, reflect and celebrate the commitment.”

The winners were:

Best Medical Student

Laura Poyntz, Abigail Stubbs

“A hardworking medical student with enthusiasm and motivation, communicates very well with patients and staff alike and is very pleasant to be around.”

“Abigail demonstrated excellent knowledge, willingness to learn and an enthusiasm for a specialty which is often perceived as ‘difficult’ to understand!”

Best Undergraduate Tutor (Junior Doctor)

Dr Chhaya Keshvala

“Dr Keshvala has have been an amazing role model and the perfect example of the kind of doctor I would strive to be.”

Best Undergraduate Tutor (Consultant)

Dr Nasir Siddique

“His group teaching sessions were fantastic, interactive case based scenarios targeted to our level as students and future junior doctors.”

Best Foundation Year 1 doctor

Dr Robert Keegan, Dr Nalin Natarajan

“Dr Keegan is a very motivated, enthusiastic, patient-focused and hardworking junior doctor.”

“Always willing to help, great attitude, full of knowledge, always willing to learn.”

Best Found Year 2 doctor

Dr Eleni Ladikou

“They show exactly what Good Medical Practice means. In terms of their own development, they have shown the right attitude and have progressed enormously in the last one year.”

Best Core Trainee

Dr Amera Elzubeir, Dr Rahul Patel

“An extremely hardworking individual and a great senior to have. After a few days of working together, I knew I wanted to be a doctor like them!”

“Very supportive of junior colleagues, helpful and willing to teach, very competent and knowledgeable doctor.”

Best Specialty Trainee

Ms Panchali Sarmah

“Ms Sarmah has been great to work with. She is always available for advice and encourages juniors to really get involved in general surgery helping us make the most out of our rotation.”

Best Trust Grade Senior House Officer

Dr Rohi Shah

“A true example of what a completed and well-rounded doctor should be. An orthopaedic doctor with both excellent surgical and medical knowledge with a great mentality to approach problems.”

Best Trust Grade Registrar

Mr Abdul Baig

“Mr Baig has very good knowledge of the specialty and skills especially in trauma. He is a friendly, supportive and caring person. It’s a pleasure working with him.”

Best Specialty Associate Specialist/Associate Specialist

Dr Advitya Singh

“A fantastic individual, amazing to work with.”

Best Educational Supervisor

Mr Hamidreza Khairandish, Dr Syed Fayyaz Hussain

“He has every quality you can ask for from a supervisor.”

“Trainees are always complementary about his attitude to learning and development. He is very supportive.”

Best Clinical Supervisors

Dr Muthirulandi Kasimanickam

“An inspiration and brilliant consultant who is unwavering in their support of juniors.”

Best Medical Education/Clinical Skills Facilitator

Kate Birrell

“There is no other coordinator who has shown efficiency, dedication and care as much as they do. Their stellar organisation skills have genuinely made my experience in Kettering General Hospital one I will not forget.”

Most Improved Team – nominated by the Director of Medical Education

Simulation

“A new team that has impressed us all with leadership, team work, achieved their own training goals and now delivering an exceptionally good quality scenario based simulation training across the trust.”