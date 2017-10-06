KGH car parking charges to be reduced

Visitors staying at KGH for less than four hours will see their parking charge reduced shortly.

The current charge is £5.10 but that will drop with CP Plus taking over management of the hospital’s car parks.

An artist's impression of a completed Car Park B. NNL-170610-100554005

It’s not yet known how much it will be reduced by.

The spokesman said: “New public car parking charges will be published shortly.

“Patients staying less than four hours will see a reduction in the rates charged.”

The arrival of CP Plus as operator, which takes over on October 16, will also see the introduction of new number place recognition barriers.

The system will first be implemented in Car Park B on October 16 and week later in Car Park A.

These will mean that users no longer need a car park ticket.

Instead their number plates will be read on entry and they will pay via cash or card at payment points.

To pay users will need to enter their registration numbers.

The lower deck of Car Park B, which has been out of action while a second tier has been added, will also open on October 16.

Kettering General Hospital’s director of finance Nicci Briggs said: “Visitors to the hospital will have seen how quickly the work has progressed with more infrastructure going up each day.

“We are on schedule to complete the deck in Car Park B by mid-November which will bring significant benefits for patients and visitors by reducing queueing and improving flow around the site.

“I would like to thank the public and staff for bearing with us while we make these beneficial changes.”

Once completed the new deck will provide 240 additional car parking spaces in Car Park B - boosting that car park’s overall capacity to 471.

It is on course to be completed in November.

In July a 111-space former staff-only car park adjoining the diabetes centre was designated for temporary patient car parking while the work on the deck progressed.

From October 14 this will revert to staff use as the additional spaces in Car Park B open.

Car Park A – nearest the main hospital entrance - will become a short-stay, disabled blue badge holders and drop-off only car park once the deck project is completed in November.

This will mean stays will be limited to two hours, with the first 15 minutes free to encourage use of the drop and go zones for patients and taxis.