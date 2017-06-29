KGH buildings deemed safe after post-Grenfell Tower check

All clinical and non-clinical buildings at KGH have been found to be safe after a review of potential fire risks.

Organisations up and down the country have been checking their buildings after the Grenfell Tower disaster, which claimed the lives of at least 80 people.

KGH says all clinical and non-clinical buildings have passed the review, although one staff building was found to have potentially flammable insulation.

That building will no longer be used - although a KGH spokesman stressed that the decision was not because of the fire risk.

KGH’s director of facilities and estates Derek Shaw said: “Along with many other public organisations we have reviewed the hospital’s buildings in respect of any potential fire risk following the Grenfell Tower incident.

“All of our clinical and non-clinical buildings were found to be safe – although one staff office building, Thorpe House, was found to have insulation, which, while it predates the kind of cladding implicated in the Grenfell Tower, is potentially flammable.

“An expert review has said it could continue to be used as office accommodation.

“However, the trust has recently been considering decommissioning the building anyway due to very significant investment (about £150,000) which is needed to replace its lift.

“Therefore the trust has taken the decision that the building will now be decommissioned entirely.”

It has not been revealed how many staff work in Thorpe House, although it does house a number of departments.

The hospital is now working on finding permanent accomodation for those who work there.

Mr Shaw added: “Staff will be offered temporary accommodation – or can continue to use the building – until permanent accommodation can be arranged.

“While the insulation is not the main reason for decommissioning, it is one of a number of reasons why this old building is no longer fit for purpose and is too costly to repair.”