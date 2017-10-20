KGH appoints new chief executive

Kettering General Hospital has appointed a new chief executive.

Simon Weldon, who is currently director of operations and delivery with NHS England, will take up the post in April of next year.

His current responsibilities include the oversight of key national delivery programmes including non-elective, primary care, mental health, cancer and transforming care.

One of his key recent achievements has been the development of the urgent and emergency care transformation programme at a national level.

His previous roles have included regional chief operating officer for NHS England for the London region with responsibility for commissioning public health, specialised commissioning and primary care contracting and regional lead for emergency planning. Simon also has extensive experience of acute contracting and performance.

KGH chairman Alan Burns said: “Simon’s appointment comes at a very important time for our hospital.

“I strongly believe that Simon has the breadth of experience that KGH needs to drive forward its improvement.

“He brings to the trust the strategic expertise that we need, refined while holding a very senior position at a national level.

“He also has a proven background of delivery within the acute hospital sector as well as in commissioning and contracting services at regional level from a range of provider bodies.

“I am looking forward to working with Simon to enable KGH to establish itself as a hospital with a reputation for excellence in quality and performance.

“The trust board and I are confident that Simon brings the skills and commitment to really make a difference and significantly improve healthcare to the people we serve.”

Mr Weldon said: “It is a great privilege to be appointed as chief executive at Kettering General Hospital.

“I am looking forward to working with the hospital team and wider colleagues to help shape and deliver services which meet the challenges of the Five Year Forward View.”

Mr Weldon’s appointment has been agreed by the trust board and formally approved by the council of governors. S

Fiona Wise will continue as interim chief executive.