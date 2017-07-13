KGH annual members’ meeting to take place next week

Members of the public have been invited to KGH’s annual members’ meeting on Wednesday (July 19).

The event will take place at the Kettering Conference Centre in Thurston Drive, Kettering, from 5pm to 7pm.

Before the meeting itself - which starts at 6pm - there will be refreshments and the chance to meet hospital staff and learn about ongoing developments at a variety of stands.

There will also be information about job opportunities at the hospital and a chance to discuss health issues and concerns with nurses and therapists.

The meeting – which is open to KGH members and any members of the public – will receive the hospital’s annual report and accounts.

There will also be a presentation around the hospital’s progress over the last year and the challenges ahead facing them, with an opportunity to ask questions of their executive team.

Areas being covered include: the trust’s CQC report, special measures and quality improvement plan, improvements to patient care during the reporting year, finances and the waiting list improvement programme.

The hospital’s annual report and accounts will also be available to view at the event or on http://www.kgh.nhs.uk.