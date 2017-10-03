Kettering woman to shave head for charity

A Kettering woman will brave the shave this weekend to raise money for two charities close to her heart.

Sophie Bellamy is hosting a fundraising day at Bladez Hair Studio in Sheep Street, where she works, on Saturday (October 7) from 2pm to 5pm.

As part of the day she will shave her head at 4pm, with men also volunteering to be waxed.

Sophie said: “We are splitting all donations 50-50 between the Alzheimer’s Society and the Forget-Me-Not dementia garden Appeal at KGH.

“I picked these charities as they are very close to my heart and my family.

“We have had family members affected by both and the salon wanted to support me and help.”

As well as the headshave the studio will also be selling tea and cakes, face-painting and balloons and a raffle.

To donate to Sophie’s cause, click here.

Sponsor forms and raffle tickets are also available in the hair studio.