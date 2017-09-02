Kettering woman stars in weight-loss TV ad

A Kettering woman is currently starring in a prime time TV advert – after shedding more than four stone.

Mum of two Claire Pope, 32, features in Weight Watchers’ latest advert, which has just begun airing on TV.

Chosen after losing 4st 2lbs, Claire is proud to say she reached her goal weight with programme in just 13 weeks – and then went on to lose another stone!

Initially driven to make a change because of her size 18 clothes, Claire has found support in her husband and two of her friends who have also joined Weight Watchers and since loss 2st each.

Her weight loss has had a positive impact on her confidence, and has even helped with her anxiety and depression.

Previously a self-professed couch potato, Claire is now in training for Couch to 5K, enjoys cycling and swimming and has even brought her family into the kitchen, cooking up healthy and wholesome meals together.

Claire Pope is one of the stars of a new Weight Watchers advert

Claire Pope before she lost more than four stone