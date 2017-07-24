Kettering woman fined for flytipping offence

A woman has been ordered to pay more than £500 after 15 bags of her rubbish were found dumped in Kettering.

Tanya Wakelin of Regent Street, Kettering, was fined £135 and ordered to pay costs of £400 with a victim surcharge of £30 at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court.

In November 2016, a Kettering Council environmental warden received a complaint of fly-tipping in Havelock Street, consisting of about 15 refuse bags.

An investigation into the contents of the bags traced the contents to Wakelin.

Wakelin pleaded not guilty at an initial court hearing in May, which was adjourned to July, where she then entered a guilty plea.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “We would always encourage residents to make use of the various legitimate ways of disposing of their waste as fly-tipping is unsightly and spoils the local environment for everyone.

“The collection and disposal of fly-tipping cost the council around £60,000 in 2016/17.

“This is money that could be better spent elsewhere, and so we will seek to take action against irresponsible people, where possible.”

The council advises all residents of the importance of disposing of waste correctly through a licensed waste carrier, through the council’s ‘Bulky Waste Collection Service’, or at the Household Waste Recycling Centre.

The register of waste carriers can be found in the environment agency website (www.environment-agency.gov.uk), and householders can book bulky waste collections with the council’s customer services centre by calling 01536 410333.