Kettering village needs to raise £30,000 for new play area

Shoppers can help with a bid to revamp a village play area.

Broughton Parish Council has drawn up plans to improve the play area for younger children in the High Street park.

And to help raise the £30,000 needed the project has been chosen as one of those shoppers at Tesco can vote for in its Bags of Help scheme.

Parish councillor Oliver Wyeth said: “The younger children’s play area has not been touched for many years and the old equipment is becoming rather grotty.

“Broughton Parish Council is aiming to raise £30,000 to resurface, fence and buy new equipment.

“To that end we have written to many companies to ask for grants.

“One of these companies is Tesco, and during September and October this project will be one of the ones you can choose to put your blue token in.

“So if you shop at Tesco do please remember to use your blue token, every penny helps!”