Kettering training provider retains good Ofsted rating

A Kettering-based training provider has retained its good Ofsted rating following a recent visit.

Charitable organisation Nital Training and Development is a training provider which operates from its training facility in Kettering and has been in operation for nearly 50 years.

It specialises in the delivery of engineering and manufacturing for both apprenticeships and training.

In December Nital was visited by Ofsted andfor an inspection, following which it maintained its Grade 2 good rating and was encouraged to continue its push to achieve a Grade 1 outstanding in the future.

A Nital spokesman said: “Over the past 12 months Ofsted has identified a number failing education and training provision in the county so it is refreshing Nital is bucking the trend.”

The Ofsted report said: “The planning of teaching and learning is effective and develops apprentices’ practical skills and understanding of theory well.

“Tutors ensure that apprentices work at their own pace in off-the-job classes, offering effective one-to-one coaching where apprentices need additional help and challenging the most able to undertake more complex tasks.”

There was also huge support for Nital’s training academy which opened in October 2015: “The significant investment in off-the-job training facilities gives further flexibility to plan and deliver practical skills such as a range of welding styles and techniques.

“This has led to significant improvement of the quality of apprentices’ experience and employers in particular have welcomed this move.”

Alongside the apprenticeship offer Nital also runs a full-time Level 2 engineering programme for those looking to gain relevant knowledge and skills as part of their journey into the engineering and manufacturing sector

The report added: “Apprentices develop highly relevant vocational skills designed to meet local and national skills shortages and support their employment prospects.

“They make good progress throughout their programmes and demonstrate professional behaviour and standards in the workplace as well as in practical and theory sessions.

“Apprentices enjoy their training, value the skills they develop and demonstrate good attendance, punctuality and respectful behaviour.”

Nital will be holding its first open evening of the year on Thursday, February 16, at its training facitlity, 2230 Kettering Parkway, Venture Park, Kettering.

To register you interest contact Nital on 01536 408188 or email.