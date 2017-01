A Kettering town centre bar has closed just two and a half years after opening.

No.3 Pub and Kitchen in Silver Street has officially closed its doors.

The bar only opened in August 2014, replacing the former Bar Sun.

A statement on the pub’s Facebook page said: “We are sad to announce that No.3 is now closed.

“It’s been a great two and a half years but we now feel it is time to move on.

“Thank you for everything.”