Kettering to turn purple to celebrate award

Kettering’s nightlife scene will turn purple this weekend to celebrate the town’s Purple Flag accreditation.

The annual celebration of the Purple Flag programme, which recognises excellence in the management of the evening and night-time economy in the UK and Ireland, will take place from October 6 to 8.

Kettering originally received Purple Flag accreditation in 2015 and this year it was awarded it again.

To celebrate, there will be purple orientated cocktails/drinks in bars, purple flag balloons, t-shirts and beer mats, new Purple Flag lamppost banners and purple themed rooms with purple lighting.

Chairman of Kettering Pubwatch Jamie Lane said: “We want more people to come into Kettering town centre at night to have an enjoyable evening and to relax and feel safe.

“The Purple Flag weekend celebrates the fruits of a lot of hard work that has taken place to improve the night time experience for visitors to Kettering.”

Becci Wynn from Aura Bar and Lounge said: “We are going to host a Purple Party.

“Staff will be dressed in purple and there will be a prize for the best dressed customer in purple.”

Aura Bar and Lounge’s Purple Flag party will be on Friday and Saturday.

Kettering Arts Centre will host Justin Moorhouse: People and Feelings on Saturday at 7.30pm.

Retro Union will host a Motown night (Friday) and a first birthday party on Saturday.

Cllr Mark Dearing, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for regeneration, said: “We are proud that Kettering has been recognised with a Purple Flag yet again and it should be celebrated.

“Show your support this weekend and come and enjoy a fun filled purple evening in Kettering Town centre.”

Head of commercial development at Kettering Council Liz Wade said: “The award could only be achieved by people and partners working together to ensure the public has a great night out in Kettering.”