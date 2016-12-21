Kettering Tesco staff raise more than £2,000 with charity calendar

Staff at Kettering’s Tesco superstore became calendar icons to raise money for three charities.

The 39 staff members raised about £2,400 for the British Heart Foundation, Diabetes UK and Cancer Research after the death of a colleague, Debbie Berry.

One of the calendar snaps. Pictures by Meg Shipham.

Nine workers at the store have been diagnosed with breast cancer in recent years, so the store’s community champion Karen Bryan says they saw fit to raise a smile with the calendar.

Mrs Bryan, who led the project, said: “The photos are not meant to offend, they are tongue in cheek and it has been a lot of fun making it.

“We have both men and ladies revealing as much or as little as they were comfortable with and bearing in mind some of the ladies who took part have had breast cancer, there is a serious message within the photos but we hope they raise a smile or an eyebrow every month.

“We have had excellent feedback from our customers, and they have been very generous with their compliments and support.

“So far we have raised more than £2,400 for our three charities and there are still a few left if anyone would like to purchase one.”

The images were loosely based on the theme of ‘Calendar Girls’ with a Tesco twist, with every picture taken in the store.

All of the photos were taken by bakery staff member Meg Shipham, who has since left the store to become a professional photographer.

To buy a calendar, visit the store’s checkouts or customer service desk.