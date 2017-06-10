Kettering teenager is a very able seaman!

A Kettering Sea Cadet has become one of just 22 people to achieve a challenging seamanship qualification this year.

Petty Officer Cadet Freddie Jablonski, 17, was tested on his knowledge of rope work, rigging, splicing, whipping, canvas work and decorative rope work for the Advanced Seamanship.

The teenager, who is a cadet at Kettering Unit, also had to undergo a number of practical tests by working in a team to rig equipment such as sheer legs, gyns and derricks.

Last year, just 45 out of 14,000 cadets across the UK were awarded the qualification.

Freddie said: “The quality of training was fantastic, and it was amazing to pass.

“Seamanship and boating are my favourite things to do; I like doing all the rope work and rigging.

“I have got an awful lot out of Sea Cadets. It has helped me to work in a team, and it has helped my confidence. Every year, that confidence has grown.

“I took my dinghy instructors qualification, which was a big achievement for me, and I have sailed offshore.”

Freddie now hopes to go on to have a career in sailing thanks to the skills and qualifications he has picked up at Sea Cadets, a national youth charity with 14,000 cadets across the country aged between 10 and 18.

He said: “Now, I’d like to go into sail training.

“I’d like to be able to train others and help them, like the people that helped me.

“I’d like to do this as a full-time job, as well as helping others through Sea Cadets.”

The Advanced Seamanship is part of a national partnership between Carnival and Sea Cadets.

Carnival Corporation & plc, the parent company of P&O Cruises and Cunard, is supporting the qualification, which will enable cadets to broaden their career options in the maritime industry.