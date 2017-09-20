Kettering teenager admits headbutting Corby supermarket security guard

A teenager has admitted headbutting a security guard at Corby’s Morrisons - but denied it was a racist attack.

Cameron Campbell, 18, of Judith Walk, Kettering, appeared at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday).

Campbell was arrested after an incident at the Oakley Road store on July 31.

He pleaded guilty to assault by beating after headbutting a security guard, but pleaded not guilty to it being racially or religiously aggravated.

Campbell was granted bail on the condition that he doesn’t contact the victim or enter the Corby Morrisons store.

He will face a summary trial at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 10.