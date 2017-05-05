Kettering tax avoider ‘chose not to be a member of society’

A Kettering vehicle inspector failed to declare more than £72,000 income to evade paying tax.

Investigations by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) revealed that self-employed Kevin Higgins, 44, of Lynwood Close, had not paid any Income Tax or National Insurance contributions between 2010 and 2014.

The four-year fraud was uncovered after investigators obtained records from a company Higgins had worked for, which showed payments made to him.

Higgins admitted he had not registered to pay tax, but claimed he had chosen ‘not to be a member of a society’ and therefore had not committed an offence.

He pocketed £12.254.60, which should have been paid to HMRC.

He was convicted of evading income tax at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, May 4), and was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years, 20 days rehabilitation and 180 hours ‎unpaid work.