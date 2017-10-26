Kettering tattoo artist’s entry into art competition is Solid effort

A Thrapston tattoo artist who has a studio in Kettering has reached the finals of a national art contest with his darkly humorous oil painting, called Solid.

Matt Kaye entered the MS Amlin Continuity Prize, which is part of the National Open Art competition.

The prize is sponsored by MS Amlin, the London-based arm of Japanese global insurer MS&AD.

The MS Amlin award asked artists to respond to the theme: ‘Continuity in an uncertain world’. Matt’s response is a painting of a baby/businessman with ostentatious gold bling and baby’s dummy complete with pinstripe waistcoat and red tie.

Matt, who returned to painting only four years ago, said: “Greed is the eternal demanding child. Business is devoid of culpability, the bottom line is king.”

MS Amlin’s Global Director Communications, Adrian Britten, said he was thrilled with the response to the competition.

He added: “As an insurer, our role is to provide continuity when people and businesses are challenged in this uncertain world and these artistic responses to that idea are both insightful and thought provoking.

“With over 950 submissions, all those who made it to the shortlist should be celebrated for the quality of their contributions to our cultural lives.”

The winner of the MS Amlin Continuity Prize will be announced on Tuesday, November 21, and will receive £5,000.

The work will also be exhibited at the 21st National Open Art Exhibition which runs November 17 to 26 at the Oxo Tower’s Bargehouse.