Kettering Swimming Pool to remain closed until late August

Kettering Swimming Pool is set to remain closed in the coming weeks while repair work takes place.

It was closed following an incident on Tuesday, June 20, when a small piece of ceiling panelling fell into the pool.

No-one was in the pool at the time and no-one was injured.

Kettering Council has completed an investigation into the cause and a specialist contractor has been commissioned to carry out the necessary repair work to ensure that the facility is safe to use.

While the pool is temporarily closed the council will be taking the opportunity to improve the lighting and ceiling in the pool hall as well as a number of other minor improvements.

The programme of works began this week, with the pool scheduled to re-open on August 21.

Only the swimming pool is affected by the temporary closure. The gym remains open for use.

A Kettering Council statement said the council was sorry for the inconvenience caused, but safety of the service’s users is of paramount importance.