Kettering surgery continues to be good in all areas

A Kettering surgery continues to be rated as good in all areas.

Headlands Surgery in Kettering was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in February and its overall rating has been given as good in a report published this week.

The report is based on the findings of the inspection, information from ongoing monitoring of data about services and information given by the provider, patients, the public and other organisations.

A summary of the report states: “This inspection was a desk-based focused review carried out on 27 February 2017 to confirm that the practice had carried out their plan to meet the legal requirements in relation to the breach in regulations that we identified in our previous inspection on 13 August 2015.

“This report covers our findings in relation to those requirements and improvements made since our last inspection.

“Overall the practice is rated as good.

“Our key findings were as follows: Systems had been improved to ensure that all staff received a disclosure and barring (DBS) check.

“Appropriate records were kept in respect of relevant persons employed.

“All staff completed basic life support training to an appropriate level in a timely manner.”

Headlands Surgery is one of 131 practices which have had their reports published by the CQC in the past week.

Under CQC’s new programme of inspections, all of England’s GP practices are being given a rating according to whether they are safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led.

Professor Steve Field, chief inspector of general practice, said: “After reporting on more than 6,000 inspections we have found that most care is good – with over 200 practices now rated outstanding.

“That means that over one million patients in England currently receive care from practices which we have rated outstanding.

“What’s enormously encouraging is that our inspections are driving improvement – 90 per cent of practices that we have re-inspected have improved since last October.

“Through their hard work and dedication, practices are making positive changes to the care they deliver.

“However, we still see evidence of too much poor care.

“Since we began inspecting GP practices in October 2014 we have found over 200 practices to be inadequate.

“While this is a minority, this still amounts to over half a million patients in England who were not receiving the basic standards of care that they should be able to expect from their GP practice.

“I am glad to say that we have increasingly found that most practices that are placed in special measures use the support that is on offer to meet those standards.”

Headlands Surgery in Headlands, Kettering, provides a range of primary medical services and is a training practice.

It serves a population of approximately 10,200.