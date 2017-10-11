Kettering students team up to create unique artwork for musical score

Artwork created by a group of eight Kettering Buccleuch Academy students will feature on the cover of a newly commissioned musical score.

The students were asked to design the cover of the score for Wassail! – a piece of music which has been commissioned by the United Learning Partnership Fund.

The United Learning Partnership Fund seeks to enhance the opportunities available to its students and commissioned the piece to inspire collaboration, musical excellence and joy through choral singing. Renowned composer Alexander L’Estrange created the piece, which uses a wide variety of musical genres including folk, jazz and choral music.

Alexander L’Estrange spent time with the Kettering Buccleuch students in July to introduce them to the piece.

Students then worked together to produce a colourful and bright collage for the cover of the score.

The score has now been printed and distributed to schools across United Learning so that students throughout the Group can rehearse in preparation for performances in November in Southwark Cathedral in London and the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester. Students from Kettering Buccleuch Academy and Grange Primary School, which is also part of United Learning, will perform Wassail! in the London performance.

The students who designed the cover are Chloe Marriot, Denise Brandrith, Emily Allit, Lavinia Singarajah, Megjia Ignate, Sophia Perkins, Imogen Orr and Leah Thompson.

Each student took a different inspiration for their artwork. Emily, who plays the violin, commented this was a great opportunity to combine her love of music and art. Imogen took the opportunity to explore the folklore around the time of the writing of the original lyrics. Megija used the musical score for the background to her artwork to show a direct connection between the music and the artwork. Denise looked at the types of musical instruments used when the music was first played and Chloe used her interest in photography to illustrate specific lyrics.

Art teacher Adriano Di Salvo said: “To design a piece of art that gets printed and distributed to thousands of students across the country is very special for our students. They really enjoyed working with Alexander L’Estrange and were inspired to create a fantastic piece which truly reflects the key themes of the piece. When the printed scores arrived, the students were incredibly excited to see their work on the front cover.”

Catherine Barker, Head of Music and Performing Arts at United Learning, said: “Projects like this seek to give our students an opportunity to participate in activities they would not necessarily get the chance to do. For these students to have their work published and distributed across the country is a wonderful opportunity. Following the premieres in November, the score will be made available to other schools to learn and perform and we hope that this cover will become a feature of every school’s music department for many years to come.”