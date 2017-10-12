Kettering students get new £70,000 TV studio

Students at Tresham College could be the Scorsese, Speilberg or Stone of the future thanks to a new, state-of-the-art film production suite.

A £70,000 investment at the Kettering site has created a new TV studio and control room for media and film production students.

The new equipment has been built by Blackmagic Design, international specialists in cameras and broadcast production systems.

Head of arts Guy Newton said: “This is a fantastic new facility, enabling our students to work with the very latest technology.

“The system is a unique build by Blackmagic, tailor-made to work as a teaching tool.

“There is a portable production system as well, which means our students can go out on location taking advantage of some exciting new work experience opportunities.”

There are currently 60 media students at Tresham College gaining an insight into film production and learning skills such as editing, sound recording and camera operation.

Find out more about studying at Tresham at the upcoming open evenings.