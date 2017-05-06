Kettering store helps equine therapy charity after bag levy scheme

Staff from Kettering’s Tesco Extra store have helped a local charity which won the vote in a scheme which makes the most out of the 5p bag charge.

EquATA (Equine Assisted Therapy Association), based in Grafton Underwood, won approval from the store’s customers in its ‘Bags For Help’ scheme.

Tesco staff help out at the charity.

Money made from the 5p plastic bag charge goes into funding local projects.

Staff helped out the charity with painting, staining wood, gardening and other general maintenance.

Leonie Freeman, service manager at Tesco, said: “We have built a strong relationship with Jo and Ellie from equATA and over several weeks leading up to their opening on April 25.

“We have help with painting, staining the wood on the new play fort, gardening and lots of general maintenance.

“As a team we have all found the experience most rewarding and have all enjoyed being out in the community for such a worthwhile charity.”