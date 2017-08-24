Kettering specialists offer apprentice chance

Youngsters who have just picked up their exam results this morning are being offered an alternative to staying on in formal education.

Kettering Borough Training works with a number of local businesses who see the real benefits of hiring an apprentice, not only for the business but also for the individual.

A spokesman said: “An apprenticeship gives you the opportunity to gain experience and qualifications through on the job training and directed study, meaning you can earn money while you learn.

“You will gain invaluable work experience that will give you a head start in your career, and unlike university there are no student fees.

“An apprenticeship is a real job, in a real working environment.

“You will get on the job support to develop your skills and knowledge in your chosen subject and at the end of the programme you will have an industry recognised qualification.

“At KBT we specialise in business administration, customer service, health and social care and team leading.

“We have carefully selected partner organisations to support the delivery of print and printed packaging, and fashion and textiles.”

Interim head of commercial development at Kettering Council Liz Wade said: “Studying an apprenticeship with Kettering Borough Training offers students a debt-free, invaluable experience to earn and learn in a working environment and get a head-start on their future.”

Cllr Mark Rowley, portfolio holder for housing, communication and youth, said: “Kettering Borough Training provides an excellent apprenticeship scheme that allows young people to earn while they learn.

“It offers an exciting alternative and provides a new pathway that can lead into a successful career.”

Rigid Print apprentice Josh Turner said: “I applied for the print operative apprenticeship because I was looking for something different, a role that was varied and one where I could progress and earn money.

“I feel like one of the team and that my views and opinions are really valued.

“I started as a print operative and have now been promoted to quality assistant.

“Rigid is a great place to work with fantastic opportunities, they recognise the younger generation come with new ideas and believe in investing in the future workforce.

“The support I’ve got from KBT and Learn2Print has been excellent, they go over and above to support you professionally and personally.”

For more information visit www.kettering.gov.uk/kbt, email kbt@kettering.gov.uk or call 01536 535900.