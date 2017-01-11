Kettering special needs school needs your votes for renovated sensory garden

Kettering’s Wren Spinney School has been shortlisted in a bid to use the 5p carrier bag charge to help renovate its sensory garden.

Tesco has teamed up with Groundwork to launch the monthly funding scheme, which sees grants of £5,000, £2,000 and £1,000 – all raised from the 5p bag levy – being awarded to local outdoor community projects.

This month Wren Spinney is in the running for a cash boost.

The money would be used to renovate the school’s ‘run-down’ sensory garden.

Wren Spinney’s business manager Ann Brown said: “Wren Spinney is a special school in Kettering which caters for students who have severe profound and complex learning difficulties.

“The old sensory garden is run-down and in need of major attention.

“The flooring is ugly, broken and unsuitable.

“The plants have become overgrown.

“Some of the wooden structures are rotten and need to be replaced.

“Once restored the garden will provide an accessible, safe and calming space for all of our students to relax and enjoy whilst being able to explore the outside world through their senses.”

Shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant, with Wren Spinney up against two other candidates.

Voting is open in stores until January 28.

Customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the checkout in store each time they shop.