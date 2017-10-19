Kettering singer to take centre stage ahead of Twickenham game

Kettering singer Faryl Smith has another date in the diary to sing in front of thousands of sports fans.

Faryl, who shot to fame during the 2008 series of Britain’s Got Talent, has been asked to sing at Twickenham for the New Zealand v Barbarians game next month.

Faryl Smith

The performance will add to Faryl’s ever-growing list of appearances at major sporting events, including singing at all three of the English Football League play-offs this year at Wembley.

Faryl’s dad Tony said: “Faryl has been invited to Twickenham again to sing for the New Zealand v Barbarians game.

“She will be singing The World in Union and our National Anthem before the game at 3pm on Saturday, November 4.”

Since being on Britain’s Got Talent, when Simon Cowell described her as ‘literally one in a million’, Faryl has sung for Royalty, dueted with Russell Watson and met a host of celebrities while performing at venues and events across the country.

But it all started in her hometown of Kettering.

Aged just 10, Faryl won 13 awards at the Eisteddfod in her hometown before she took first prize in the 10 to 15 age group at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.

She is now studying at London’s Guildhall Music School.

Next month’s rugby game at Twickenham, which has a capacity of 82,000, is due to be aired by Sky Sports.