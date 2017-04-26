Kettering self storage business donates sign-up pledges to charity

A storage company has donated £5 to charity for every person who has signed up to them for the past three months.

Kettering Self Store donated £225 to the charity KidsAid.

They decided to give something back as a way of supporting local charities who care for the young members of our society.

Sales and marketing assistant Hermione Banks-Popple said: “We wanted to give a little back to the community that have welcomed us with open arms, and give to a charity that care and that provide therapy to traumatised children so they can lead a full and strong life away from the stress and trauma they have experienced.”