Kettering secondary school announces all-weather pitch plans

A Kettering school has submitted plans for a new floodlit synthetic sports field.

Bishop Stopford School wants to build the new perimeter-fenced pitch on a section of the existing grass field in Headlands.

It would be marked up for use as a football, rugby and hockey pitch and would provide facilities for community use as well as school use.

The school already has grass pitches, a running track, rounders area and floodlit tennis courts, which the new pitch would be next to if the plans are approved.

Bishop Stopford business manager Liana Blake, who is managing the project, said: “We are looking forward to the exciting enhancements to our existing sports facilities.

“A new pitch at the school will allow more students to participate in recreational sport at lunchtime and after school.

“It will also be an additional facility for the local community to use outside of school hours.”

To view the plans, click here.

A decision is expected by October 18 this year.