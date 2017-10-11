Kettering school unveils its new science labs

Pupils and staff at Kettering’s Southfield School were pleased to officially open their newly refurbished science labs following a summer of hard work getting them ready.

The new labs were officially opened on September 19 and were created thanks to a generous donation from the Kettering Old Grammar School Foundation as well as careful financial management on the school’s part.

A spokesman for the school said: “We worked with Klick Education to have the new facilities ready for occupancy in September 2017, for the start of the new school year.

“For the official opening we were pleased to welcome Christopher Groome and Margaret Swann from the Kettering Old Grammar School Foundation, Javed Blythe from Klick Technology and some ex-students who were excited to see all of the changes.

“These new facilities will transform learning for both current and future students at Southfield and will help to continue our above national Science results.

“In 2017, 78 per cent of our students achieved two A* to C grades in science. The national average in 2016 was 55 per cent.”

Acting head of science Adam Edwards said “We are extremely pleased to officially open our refurbished Science Labs. This project has only been possible due to the kind donation from the Kettering Old Grammar School Foundation, the work of Klick Education and the patience of our students and colleagues in the rest of the school. We now have the high quality facilities to match the teaching experience we always strive to offer our students.”

Following the official ribbon cutting by Mrs Swann, guests and teachers were able to view the new facilities.

Mr Groome, the chair of governors at the Kettering Old Grammar School Foundation, said: “It’s very pleasing to see how our grants are enabling such huge improvements, which young people in our community are therefore able to enjoy and benefit from.”