Kettering school told it needs to improve

Ofsted has told a Kettering school it has not improved significantly – although inspectors acknowledge the quality of teaching is getting better.

Kettering Science Academy in Deeble Road was given a ‘requires improvement’ grade in a report published yesterday (Thursday).

An inspection found that poor teaching over time has led to successive cohorts of pupils underachieving and some parents do not feel fully informed to be able to effectively support their children’s progress.

The report said: “The quality of teaching, learning and assessment is inconsistent across and within subjects and key stages.

“Teachers do not have high enough expectations of what pupils are able to achieve and progress has been slow over time.

“Teachers do not consistently use information about what pupils are able to do in planning activities.

“In many classes, all pupils work on the same activities, regardless of their ability.

“This means that the least able pupils are not effectively supported and the most able pupils are not sufficiently challenged.

“In 2016, pupils’ overall progress was significantly below the national average.

“In English and mathematics, pupils’ progress was also considerably below that of other pupils nationally.”

However, the report did highlight areas of strength at the school.

It found that leaders are taking effective action to bring about improvements and highlighted strong pastoral support.

It added that the quality of teaching is improving, and behaviour has improved considerably.

Principal Paul Davies, who is stepping down in the summer, says they are making improvements.

He said: “This report shows that interventions that we have put in place so far are yielding results.

“Behaviour and attendance are improving, students feel safe at school and parents can see that we are putting strategies and staffing in place to ensure that we continue to improve.

“The support of the Brooke Weston Trust is invaluable and we have a shared vision for this school, to provide the best education possible for each of our students.”

Kettering Science Academy is part of the Brooke Weston Trust and currently provides education for 1,092 pupils.