Kettering school takes regional title

A Kettering school has been crowned East Midlands regional champions in the national Pupil Premium Awards.

Greenfields Primary School won at the awards, which recognise and reward schools who consistently demonstrate excellence and innovative practice in supporting their disadvantaged pupils.

The school was also a finalist for the national title and in celebration of the achievement, headteacher Sandra Appleby and four key members of her team attended the 2017 Pupil Premium Awards ceremony at the House of Commons.

Mrs Appleby said: “This is not only because of the outstanding academic progress that our children make, but the judges were very impressed with the creativity that all the staff show.

“The outstanding enrichment opportunities our children have and Greenfields’ determination that every child should be the very best they can be.

“We are passionate about making a positive change to children’s lives, particularly the most disadvantaged children, by providing them with outstanding learning experiences.

“We all share the belief that our children learn best whilst having fun, and work hard as a team to create a dynamic learning environment.

“We are committed to ensuring every child reaches their full academic and social potential.

“We make no excuses about being ambitious on our children’s behalf.”

The school will now benefit from the prizes they won, including free exclusive training for the teachers and free access to online apps to enhance learning for pupils.