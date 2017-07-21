Kettering school says farewell to ‘Southfield Girls’

Two teachers who have spent a combined 45 years at a Kettering school are retiring.

After 17 years at Southfield School, five as headteacher and 12 as deputy head, staff and pupils have today said a fond farewell to Julie Goswell.

A school spokesman said: “Coming from Queen Elizabeth School in Corby, Julie joined Southfield in 2000 as a deputy head and achieved great things with vulnerable children and had a huge impact on these children’s lives.

“She helped Southfield through the asbestos crisis in 2003 and became headteacher in 2012 where she took the school from needs improvement to good.

“Julie has been at Southfield for so many years, we’re sure that she feels as though Southfield runs through her blood.”

Julie said: “Southfield is a very special place. It has been a privilege to be Headteacher of this school and to see it grow from strength to strength.

“This has all been achieved only with the support of those around me.

“Teachers and support staff at Southfield have very high expectations of our students, but are also happy to go the extra mile to ensure that they achieve beyond their targets.”

The school is also saying goodbye to assistant head Janet Goodliffe who has been at Southfield for almost 29 years!

She too has Southfield in her blood, having joined the school in 1989 as a French teacher.

She later became curriculum co-ordinator and, in 2002, an assistant headteacher. She worked through the school’s asbestos crisis too.

Janet has also been a governor of Southfield for many years and worked hard towards the school’s sports college application.

More recently, Janet has worked closely with the Youth Sport Trust, securing funding for a health and well-being champion post for two years, as well as the marketing and branding of Southfield School.

Janet said: “Although I’m looking forward to spending more time on myself, there are also some other work projects that I’m interested in working towards.”

The school spokesman added: “Both Julie and Janet’s retirements will leave huge holes at Southfield, but we would like to wish them the very best. They will always be ‘Southfield Girls’.”