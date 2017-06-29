Kettering school proud to see staff member named teacher of the year

Pupils and staff at Kettering Buccleuch Academy (KBA) are celebrating after one of their teachers was named teacher of the year.

Ashley Loasby won the special honour at United Learning’s national Best In Everyone Primary School Awards.

Ashley was given the prestigious teacher of the year award for being an outstanding teacher.

She is currently lead teacher in primary for teaching and learning and has guided and supported NQTs through their training, always being tactful, supportive and constructive.

Ashley received her award at the Best in Everyone Primary Awards Ceremony held on June 23 at the House of Lords.

Angela O’Neill, head of primary at Kettering Buccluech Academy, said: “Everyone at Kettering Buccleuch is thrilled for Ashley and we all congratulate her on receiving this special award.

“Ashley is a fantastic teacher who always goes the extra mile for her pupils.

“She has boundless energy and enthusiasm and always works to get the best out of her pupils.

“She thoroughly deserves this award and I could not be more proud of her achievement.

“Well done Ashley.”

And she added: “Ashley is a valued member of the KBA team and is held in high esteem by her colleagues, pupils and parents.

“She embodies the KBA founding principles of respect, ambition and determination and is the most enthusiastic, energised Year 6 teacher.”

On receiving the award, Ashley Loasby said: “Wow!

“I am so grateful for receiving this award and thankful to the lovely Mrs Hawkes for nominating me.

“This is such a privilege and today has been absolutely amazing.

“I am truly honoured.”