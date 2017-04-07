Kettering school named one of the best in the country for pupils’ progress

Greenfields Primary School in Kettering has been named one of the best in the country for the progress its pupils make.

The Minister of State for School Standards, Nick Gibb MP, has sent a letter to the headteacher of Greenfields in recognition of the very high development levels achieved by its pupils.

The school, which is part of the David Ross Education Trust (DRET), is now ranked in the top three per cent of schools within England and is one of the top five schools in Northamptonshire for the progress made by pupils in reading, writing and mathematics.

In his letter to the school, Mr Gibb said: “We want to ensure that every child has the necessary fluency in reading, writing and mathematics to prepare them for a successful secondary education and beyond, and your school has provided this.

“Thank you for your hard work and professionalism in producing such high standards and congratulations again to you and your staff for all you have achieved.”

Headteacher Sandra Appleby was thrilled with this outstanding achievement and recognition for the academy.

Mrs Appleby and staff at Greenfields have worked tirelessly to improve school standards and promote the extensive enrichment opportunities offered widely across the trust.

Mrs Appleby said: “I firmly believe that the success of our children is rooted in the commitment of staff to develop excellence across every aspects of our pupils’ school lives.

“At Greenfields we are driven to ensure that our pupils leave us with the highest standards they can achieve, but also with the life skills, confidence and leadership abilities that will enable them to have the bright futures that they deserve.”

Greenfields Primary School has seen rapid improvement since joining the trust in November 2013, when the school’s progress levels were considered to be significantly below national average.

Pupils have hugely benefited from the enrichment opportunities that the trust and the school have provided, which has encouraged significant development in academic abilities in order to help prepare pupils for the future.

Richard Williams, director of academic studies at DRET, added: “At DRET we have a strong record of improving academic outcomes throughout our academies.

”This a fantastic result for the school and is something that the staff and pupils have been working so hard to achieve.

“I am delighted for everyone at Greenfields and have every confidence that this recognition will now be the platform for more success.”