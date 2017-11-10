Kettering school in plea to parents over dangerous driving

A Kettering school has written to parents about dangerous driving and parking after a child was hit by a car.

The St Edwards Primary School pupil was hit outside the school in Eastleigh Road last week.

They are fit and well and back at school but the school has reminded parents to drive and park responsibly.

A letter to parents said: “I would like to stress that it is imperative that when parents drop off or pick up their children they demonstrate due care and attention and do not put others at risk.

“They should also give consideration to our local community and park safely and in appropriate areas.

“This may result in parents parking a small distance away from school and walking into the school grounds to drop off or collect their children.

“It is important to our school that positive relations with our local community remain in place and do not diminish due to inconsiderate, dangerous parking by our parents or visitors.”

Parents have been reminded that the speed limit in the front car park is 5mph and parents are not permitted to drive into the school grounds to pick up or drop off children without prior agreement with the school.

If any accidents, verbal altercations or incidents of dangerous driving occur outside school, parents should call police on 101.