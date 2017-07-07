Kettering school holidays club to shut

A popular school holiday club will not operate any more after next week.

The childcare aspect of Kids Play, in Thurston Drive, Kettering, which also includes before and after-school clubs, is to be closed on Friday, July 14.

The company says it wants to focus more on nature-based environments, which it cannot do with its Kettering location.

But one parent has said the short notice means it’s going to be difficult to find alternative childcare this summer.

The mum, who didn’t want to be named, said: “For families like mine who rely on a holiday club to be able to work and have paid in advance for summer holiday childcare, this will have a significant impact as most alternatives will be fully booked, and children will be really disappointed.

“There was no parent consultation or indication prior to this of any change and bookings and payments had been accepted.”

But a Kids Play spokesman said any money already paid will be refunded.

They said: “It is with regret we are closing the Kids Play childcare setting within the Kettering play centre on July 14.

“This has been a very difficult decision for us to reach and we have had many happy years running the pre-school, small after school club and holiday club.

“It has been our pleasure to watch children grow and develop.

“However, over recent years our business has shifted to focus on nature based environments.

“Unfortunately, our Kettering location prevents us from delivering this philosophy.

“Obviously, we shall be returning any money paid for advance bookings or childcare vouchers.

“We have been in touch with parents to request they contact us.

“We chose the most convenient date for pre-school parents to close which is the end of the summer term and we regret we cannot offer a holiday club this year.

“We would like to thank our parents that over the years have been loyal, wishing them and their children the very best for the future.”

The rest of Kids Play is still open as normal, from 10am to 6.30pm seven days a week.