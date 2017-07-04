Kettering school celebrates ‘good’ Ofsted rating

A Kettering primary school is celebrating after inspectors from Ofsted judged it to be good.

St Andrew’s in Grafton Street was given the grade by the education watchdog who found it to have a ‘clear direction’ and to use ‘exciting and imaginative activities’ for children.

Headteacher Ben Arnell said: “We are absolutely delighted.

“It’s been three-and-a-half years since I took this job and the school has gone from inadequate to requires improvement and now good.

“I think our commitment to our school values has really helped us to raise expectations and helped us with our results in reading, writing and maths.

“We have been able to recruit a really fantastic team who have all stayed loyal and worked very hard.”

Mr Arnell also heaped praise on his deputy Sarah Beach, who is leaving the school to become a headteacher herself.

He said: “My deputy has played an integral part and she has done so much good work.

“This is as much for her as it is for me.”

The report by inspectors found all areas at the school, run by the Peterborough Diocese Education Trust, to be good.

It highlighted a number of key areas in which the school excels.

The report said: “Leaders’ plans to develop and improve the school provide clear direction.

“They correctly identify the priorities and actions needed for success.

“Senior leaders and governors are making improvements and embedding good practice.

“Teachers know pupils well and use exciting and imaginative activities to stimulate their learning.

“They plan lessons that cater for the different abilities and backgrounds of pupils.

“Teachers ensure that pupils are ready to learn and can access the curriculum.

“Pupils are friendly, polite and happy in school.

“There is a warm, welcoming atmosphere that is conducive to learning.”

