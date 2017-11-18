Kettering’s Salvation Army appeals for Christmas parcels

The Kettering Salvation Army has launched its annual Christmas Parcels Appeal to help local families.

Several schools and churches are again supporting the project, aiming to help families who need practical assistance at Christmas, and the community hall is opening to receive gifts from the public at the Regent Street entrance (off Rockingham Road).

Last Christmas some 300 parcels were delivered, with almost 300 adults and more than 500 children in the Kettering area benefiting from the parcels of food, toys and other gifts.

Major Nigel Govier, commanding officer of Kettering’s Salvation Army, said: “This year, many people will again be forced to cut back and even go without at Christmas.

“So we will be thrilled to again receive donations of new gifts for all age groups, young and old.

“Please don’t wrap the items. We will do that, after ensuring the gifts are suitable for each person.

“Food obviously needs to be in tins or packets with an adequate shelf life.”

During November and December, collection points are operating at Wilko in Newland Street, Superdrug in High Street and Asda in Cunliffe Drive, where shoppers can place their gifts of new toys, groceries, winter clothing, toiletries and more.

Other local supermarkets are making generous donations of food to the appeal.

The appeal again has the backing of Kettering MP Philip Hollobone.

He said: “Thanks to the efforts of local volunteers and the generosity of Kettering people, gifts and food will be delivered to folk less fortunate than most.

“So the Salvation Army Christmas Parcels Appeal deserves our generous support once more this year.”

A special event during the appeal which always delights children is the Toy Service.

This takes place at The Salvation Army church in Rockingham Road on Sunday, December 3, at 3pm.

Gifts of toys for the appeal will be placed under the Christmas tree, and Santa Claus is paying an early Christmas visit – with a sackful of sweets to share.