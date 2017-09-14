Kettering’s Newlands Centre looking for town’s ‘poshest palate’

Kettering’s Newlands Shopping Centre will hold a taste testing competition later this month to find the town’s ‘poshest palate’.

Between 11am and 4pm on Saturday, September 23, shoppers visiting the centre will be invited to visit special tasting tables, each featuring a particular type of food or drink, and asked to sample the products displayed.

They will then be asked a simple question about the food or drink tasted and write their answer on a taste test card.

Manager of the centre Neil Griffin said: “A lot of our shops, stores and cafes have new foods and recipes which we are keen to introduce to the public.

“The Taste Test Challenge is a great way for shoppers to discover these new delights and at the same time, pit their palates in a fun competition.”

The winning taste tester will be awarded a hamper and the title of Kettering’s poshest palate.