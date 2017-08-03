Kettering’s Karthik enters Celebrity Big Brother house

Have your say

Kettering’s Karthik Nagesan is back on TV after entering the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Karthik, who rose to fame in the last series of The Apprentice, has signed up as a last-minute replacement for Real Housewives of Cheshire star Dawn Ward.

He will be appearing alongside former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, EastEnders legend Shaun Williamson, medium Derek Acorah and others.

Karthik, who owns an IT consultancy, became known for his monobrow, cliches and attitude which failed to impress Lord Sugar after he was booted out in week seven of The Apprentice.

Since his exit he has been a guest of Big Brother spin-off Big Brother’s Bit On The Side.

Celebrity Big Brother typically lasts about four weeks, with shows airing at 9pm on Channel 5.