Kettering’s crematorium donates £5,000 to charity

Kettering Crematorium has donated £5,000 to Rainbows Children’s Hospice.

The donation, made from money received for participating in the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM) metals recycling scheme, takes the total donated to local bereavement related charities since 2011 to more than £64,000.

Some of the charities to receive donations include Cransley Hospice (the biggest beneficiary), Macmillan Cancer Support, Kettering Mind, KGH Charitable Fund and Sands, and others.

Head of public services at Kettering Council Shirley Plenderleith said: “We are extremely proud of the impressive amount of money that we have been able to donate to local bereavement charities.

“Kettering Crematorium continues to provide a high quality service in a family’s time of need.”

Cllr Ian Jelley, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for environment, said: “We’re delighted that local charities are able to benefit from the metals recycled by Kettering Crematorium.

Kettering Crematorium and their cemeteries team recently won Best Service Team at the APSE Service Awards, while the crematorium was also a runner-up as Crematorium of the Year at the Good Funeral Awards.