Kettering Rotarians presented with organisation’s highest award

The Rotary Club of Kettering has honoured two of its members for exemplary service over many years by awarding them both a Paul Harris Fellowship.

The Paul Harris Fellowship is Rotary International’s highest award which can be made to Rotarians and to other worthy recipients in the community.

Paul Harris founded Rotary International in 1905 and the movement, which started off with five friends meeting together in Chicago, Illinois, now has more than one million members in 200 countries.

Rotarian Philip Blackburn has, in addition to other duties, taken responsibility for arranging transport for arthritis sufferers from their homes to their monthly meeting.

This is an invaluable service to people who would otherwise not be able to get to their meeting.

Rotarian Chris Harrison started Rotary Stars in one primary school.

This has now developed and seven schools are now involved. The scheme honours children who have achieved something very special in life, either achievement despite personal illness or impairment or in supporting a family member.